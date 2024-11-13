iifl-logo-icon 1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

ISGEC Heavy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has approved the following: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Please refer to Annexure-1 and II. iii the appointment, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, of Ms. Radhika Arora as Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from October 01, 2024. She will also be the part of Senior Management. Particulars are enclosed herewith as Annexure - Ill (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202416 May 2024
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and B. consider and recommend Dividend if any on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve other businesses Quarterly Results(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 02/02/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 02, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

