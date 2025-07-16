iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Jul, 2025|04:16 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.51

0.55

0.21

Net Worth

10.61

0.65

0.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,494.6

41.294,80,633.13,508.990.9742,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

383.2

67.2379,897.97373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

114.9

56.631,023137.190.583,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

48.58

29.829,337.46278.440.621,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

878.4

72.1823,383.01160.680.636,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tilak Mundhra

Non Executive Director

Liladhar Mundhra

Independent Director

Gopesh Shah

Independent Director

Sagar Arole

Independent Director

Anjali Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Shah

Registered Office

#.718 7th Flr Sharan Circle-,

Business Hub Zundal,

Gujarat - 382421

Tel: +91 92270 27522

Website: http://www.savyinfra.com

Email: compliance@savyinfra.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 17 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 17 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 17 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd?

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.