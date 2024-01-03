Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
0.55
0.21
Net Worth
10.61
0.65
0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
8.49
3.13
2.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.1
3.78
2.96
Fixed Assets
3.03
3.03
3.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.66
0.72
-0.09
Inventories
14.5
0.66
0.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.89
3.17
1.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.86
3.21
1.85
Sundry Creditors
-10.41
-2.57
-1.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.18
-3.75
-1.55
Cash
0.4
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
19.09
3.77
2.95
No Record Found
