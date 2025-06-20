iifl-logo
Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jun, 2025|02:09 PM
Share Price

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.56

2.42

2.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

36

23.9

18.15

Net Worth

38.56

26.32

20.57

Minority Interest

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,620.2

42.784,97,907.623,508.990.9442,328.96522.74

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

382.2

67.0579,689.47373.340.456,345.1141.36

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

114.05

56.1830,793.5137.190.593,217.538.62

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

48.03

29.4729,005.32278.440.621,466.1424.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

889.35

73.0823,674.5160.680.626,048.02191.47

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Gupta

Whole-time Director

Parveen Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Shikha Gupta

Independent Director

Varun Chugh

Independent Director

Yogesh Kumar Singhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanika

Registered Office

No.604-605-606 6th Flr NDM-2,

No.D-1,2,3 Netaju Shubash Plac,

Delhi - 110034

Tel: +91-83602 28604

Website: https://suntechinfra.com

Email: compliance@suntechinfra.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd?

Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

