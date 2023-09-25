To,

The Members of

SUNTECH INFRA SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

F-10, SECOND FLOOR,

GREEN PARK MAIN,

NEW DELHI DL 110016

Your Directors are pleased to present their 14th Annual Report on the business and operations of the company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023,

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial performance of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2023 is summarized as under:

Particulars Year ended on March 31, 2023 (Amt in Rs) Year Ended on March 31, 2022 (Amt in Rs) Total Revenue 856,756,873 701,711,960 Other income 4,951,685 5,127,113 Total Income 861,708,558 706,839,073 Total Expenditure 779,644,839 659,637,169 Profit / Loss before tax 8,2,063,719 44,639,041 Prior period expenses net - (2,562,863) (l)Current Tax 2,47,00,000 15,230,500 (2) Earlier Years 89,330 - (3) Deferred tax 623,417 (832,025) Net Profit/(Loss) for the period 56,650,972 30,240,566

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR The Company had earned a profit of Rs. 56,650,972/- as compared to previous years profit ol Rs. 30,240,566/- from its operation during the year. The Board of the Directors has the view that the Company will earn more profits in the upcoming years. 3. AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED TO RESERVE The Board of Directors of your Company has decided to transfer the amount (i.e. balance in statement of profit and loss account) to its Reserves for the year under review. 4. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year. 5. DIVIDEND As a principle of prudent planning, the directors are of opinion not to recommend any dividend for the year under consideration. 6. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL. IF ANY There is no change in share capital of the Company during the year. 7. DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the financial year. 8. DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS The Company has not issued any shares under Employee Stock option during the year. 9. DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year. 10. ISSUE OF DEBENTURES. BONDS OR NON CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES The Company has not issued any debentures, bonds or non-convertible securities during the year under review. 11. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD The Board of Directors duly met 8 (Eight) times 27.06.2022, 16.08.2023, 21.09.2022, 12:10.2022, 14.11.2022, 03.12.2022, 16.01.2022 and 05.02.2023 on in respect of which notices were given and the proceedings were recorded and signed in the Minutes Books maintained for the purpose. 12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 1R6 The Company has not given any loans, or given any guarantee or provided any securities in connection with any loan to any other body corporate or person, the Company has not made any investments during the financial year. 13. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH THF RELATED PARTY The Company has entered few contract or arrangement witn related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2022- 23 at arms length. Hence, AOC - 2 is attached. 14. RESERVATION AND QUALIFICATION ON AUDITORS REPORT The observations of the Auditors on the Accounts for the period under report have been suitably explained in the notes on Accounts and did not require any further clarification. 15. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company during the financial year. 16. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

Particulars Remarks (a) Conservation of the energy: The Provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption do not apply to your company for the period under review. However, the management has taken all the necessary steps to conserve the resources to the extent possible. Steps taken to impact on conservation Steps taken for utilization of alternate sources of energy Capital investment on the Conservation Equipments (b) Technology absorption: Efforts made for technology absorption Benefit derived Expenditure on Research & Development, if any Details of technology imported, if any Year of Import Whether imported technology fully Absorbed Areas where absorption of imported technology has not taken place, if any (c) Foreign Exchange Earning/Outgo: Earning Nil Outgo Rs. 179,668