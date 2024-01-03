Suntech Infra Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.56
2.42
2.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
36
23.9
18.15
Net Worth
38.56
26.32
20.57
Minority Interest
Debt
56.38
33.38
34.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
94.94
59.7
54.82
Fixed Assets
62.3
56.31
39.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.05
0.57
0.43
Networking Capital
20.35
-3.95
10.78
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.08
31.76
27.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.6
4.97
6.06
Sundry Creditors
-16.4
-33.17
-14.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.93
-7.51
-8.33
Cash
11.24
6.77
3.72
Total Assets
94.94
59.7
54.82
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.