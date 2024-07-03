Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹126.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.69
Day's High₹124.3
Day's Low₹124.25
52 Week's High₹322.8
52 Week's Low₹111
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)187.62
P/E21.59
EPS5.87
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.38
61.04
54.24
50.66
Net Worth
94.48
62.04
55.24
51.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
215.32
153.41
107.05
104.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
215.32
153.41
107.05
104.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.09
1.72
1.98
1.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
BIHARILAL RAVILAL SHAH
Director
AMISH BIHARILAL SHAH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Konstelec Engineers Ltd
Summary
Konstelec Engineers Ltd was originally incorporated as Konstelec Engineers Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Konstelec Engineers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporationdated August 25, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. At present, Konstelec Engineers are into the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction/ Commissioning (EPC) contractors and specialize in delivering full-scale project management, procurement support, and detailed engineering services for various kinds ofelectrical infrastructure projects across India and abroad. Their services find applications across several processing and various kinds of manufacturing industries such as oil & gas, refinery, steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, textile, hospital, health care and commercial complexes, domestically and internationally. Established in 1995, the Company started business operations as Design Engineering Company. The Company has designed, developed, and executed several complex and integrated projects requiring cutting-edge electrical, instrumentation and automation systems. Their key offerings include engineering design and drawings, procurement, operations and maintenance, project management and construction and commissioning. Their expertise includes Elec
Read More
The Konstelec Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is ₹187.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is 21.59 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Konstelec Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is ₹111 and ₹322.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Konstelec Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.52%, 6 Month at -34.83%, 3 Month at -26.01% and 1 Month at 6.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.