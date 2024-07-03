iifl-logo-icon 1
Konstelec Engineers Ltd Share Price

124.25
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:53:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High124.3
  • 52 Wk High322.8
  • Prev. Close126.75
  • Day's Low124.25
  • 52 Wk Low 111
  • Turnover (lac)8.69
  • P/E21.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)187.62
  • Div. Yield0
Konstelec Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

0

Prev. Close

126.75

Turnover(Lac.)

8.69

Day's High

124.3

Day's Low

124.25

52 Week's High

322.8

52 Week's Low

111

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

187.62

P/E

21.59

EPS

5.87

Divi. Yield

0

Konstelec Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Konstelec Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Konstelec Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.60%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 32.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Konstelec Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.38

61.04

54.24

50.66

Net Worth

94.48

62.04

55.24

51.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

215.32

153.41

107.05

104.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

215.32

153.41

107.05

104.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.09

1.72

1.98

1.28

View Annually Results

Konstelec Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Konstelec Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

BIHARILAL RAVILAL SHAH

Director

AMISH BIHARILAL SHAH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Konstelec Engineers Ltd

Summary

Konstelec Engineers Ltd was originally incorporated as Konstelec Engineers Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Konstelec Engineers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporationdated August 25, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. At present, Konstelec Engineers are into the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction/ Commissioning (EPC) contractors and specialize in delivering full-scale project management, procurement support, and detailed engineering services for various kinds ofelectrical infrastructure projects across India and abroad. Their services find applications across several processing and various kinds of manufacturing industries such as oil & gas, refinery, steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, textile, hospital, health care and commercial complexes, domestically and internationally. Established in 1995, the Company started business operations as Design Engineering Company. The Company has designed, developed, and executed several complex and integrated projects requiring cutting-edge electrical, instrumentation and automation systems. Their key offerings include engineering design and drawings, procurement, operations and maintenance, project management and construction and commissioning. Their expertise includes Elec
Company FAQs

What is the Konstelec Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Konstelec Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Konstelec Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is ₹187.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Konstelec Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is 21.59 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Konstelec Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Konstelec Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is ₹111 and ₹322.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Konstelec Engineers Ltd?

Konstelec Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.52%, 6 Month at -34.83%, 3 Month at -26.01% and 1 Month at 6.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Konstelec Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Konstelec Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.77 %
Institutions - 0.60 %
Public - 32.63 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

