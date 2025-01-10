Konstelec Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.38
61.04
54.24
50.66
Net Worth
94.48
62.04
55.24
51.66
Minority Interest
Debt
45.05
35.22
26.66
26.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.09
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
139.67
97.35
81.9
77.94
Fixed Assets
8.6
8.37
7.5
7.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.29
2.04
2.94
2.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
105.66
77.26
67
62.56
Inventories
0
0
35.94
34.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
69.46
53.17
51.28
32.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
102.66
73.28
13.95
18.9
Sundry Creditors
-34.51
-29.9
-26.44
-16.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-31.95
-19.29
-7.73
-7.42
Cash
24.12
9.69
4.46
5.26
Total Assets
139.67
97.36
81.9
77.94
