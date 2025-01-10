iifl-logo-icon 1
Konstelec Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

116.95
(-1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.38

61.04

54.24

50.66

Net Worth

94.48

62.04

55.24

51.66

Minority Interest

Debt

45.05

35.22

26.66

26.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.09

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

139.67

97.35

81.9

77.94

Fixed Assets

8.6

8.37

7.5

7.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.29

2.04

2.94

2.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

105.66

77.26

67

62.56

Inventories

0

0

35.94

34.82

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

69.46

53.17

51.28

32.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

102.66

73.28

13.95

18.9

Sundry Creditors

-34.51

-29.9

-26.44

-16.44

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-31.95

-19.29

-7.73

-7.42

Cash

24.12

9.69

4.46

5.26

Total Assets

139.67

97.36

81.9

77.94

