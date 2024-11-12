|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Konstelec Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on November 12, 2024 for consideration and approval of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended as on March 31, 2024. Konstelec Engineers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Konstelec Engineers Limited has informed the Exchange about the Outcome of Board meeting held on May 10, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the FY ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.