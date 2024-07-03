Konstelec Engineers Ltd Summary

Konstelec Engineers Ltd was originally incorporated as Konstelec Engineers Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 05, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Konstelec Engineers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporationdated August 25, 2023 was issued to Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. At present, Konstelec Engineers are into the business of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction/ Commissioning (EPC) contractors and specialize in delivering full-scale project management, procurement support, and detailed engineering services for various kinds ofelectrical infrastructure projects across India and abroad. Their services find applications across several processing and various kinds of manufacturing industries such as oil & gas, refinery, steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, textile, hospital, health care and commercial complexes, domestically and internationally. Established in 1995, the Company started business operations as Design Engineering Company. The Company has designed, developed, and executed several complex and integrated projects requiring cutting-edge electrical, instrumentation and automation systems. Their key offerings include engineering design and drawings, procurement, operations and maintenance, project management and construction and commissioning. Their expertise includes Electrical Installation, Solar Power Plant Setup, Instrumentation & Automation.The Company acquire direct infrastructure project contracts through tender biddings or direct orders from clients. For any contract, they procure the products on behalf of client and provide design, construction and allied services. It derive revenue from business verticals like Engineering Design & Consultancy Services; Operation and maintenance; Construction and commissioning and Project Management. Apart from revenue, it offer professional solutions, encompassing design and engineering services.The Company propose Public Issue of 4100000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.