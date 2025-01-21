Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.2
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.04
99.49
49.63
11.29
Net Worth
164.24
104.29
54.43
16.09
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
238.6
174.32
119.57
32.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.6
174.32
119.57
32.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.24
1.42
0.06
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
210.2
|52.69
|8,186.94
|29.72
|0.73
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
394.55
|0
|6,229.81
|-0.59
|0.66
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
163.75
|20.32
|2,886.14
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
645.25
|27.77
|2,588.01
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Elpro International Ltd
ELPROINTL
105.45
|32.23
|1,802.41
|22.52
|0.56
|108.98
|114.18
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manish Shetty
Whole Time Director
Sujith T R
Non Executive Director
Nista U Shetty
Independent Director
Gopalakrishna Kumaraswamy
Independent Director
Pradeep N
Independent Director
R. Narendra Babu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujata Gaonkar
Summary
