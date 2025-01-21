Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2023
Gross Sales
31.84
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
31.84
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.42
Total Income
32.25
Total Expenditure
21.24
PBIDT
11.02
Interest
0.02
PBDT
10.99
Depreciation
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
2.74
Deferred Tax
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
8.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.61
PBDTM(%)
34.51
PATM(%)
25.5
