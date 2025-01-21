Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
238.6
174.32
119.57
32.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.6
174.32
119.57
32.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.24
1.42
0.06
0
Total Income
241.84
175.75
119.64
32.07
Total Expenditure
159.46
107.36
67.76
17.39
PBIDT
82.38
68.38
51.87
14.68
Interest
0.51
0.09
0
0.03
PBDT
81.87
68.29
51.87
14.66
Depreciation
0.49
0.37
0.09
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.56
17.76
13.45
3.54
Deferred Tax
0.1
0.04
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
59.73
50.11
38.34
11.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.73
50.11
38.34
11.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.73
50.11
38.34
11.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.1
104.4
79.86
23.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.2
4.8
4.8
4.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.52
39.22
43.38
45.77
PBDTM(%)
34.31
39.17
43.38
45.71
PATM(%)
25.03
28.74
32.06
34.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.