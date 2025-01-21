iifl-logo-icon 1
Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

238.6

174.32

119.57

32.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

238.6

174.32

119.57

32.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.24

1.42

0.06

0

Total Income

241.84

175.75

119.64

32.07

Total Expenditure

159.46

107.36

67.76

17.39

PBIDT

82.38

68.38

51.87

14.68

Interest

0.51

0.09

0

0.03

PBDT

81.87

68.29

51.87

14.66

Depreciation

0.49

0.37

0.09

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

21.56

17.76

13.45

3.54

Deferred Tax

0.1

0.04

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

59.73

50.11

38.34

11.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

59.73

50.11

38.34

11.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

59.73

50.11

38.34

11.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

31.1

104.4

79.86

23.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.2

4.8

4.8

4.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

34.52

39.22

43.38

45.77

PBDTM(%)

34.31

39.17

43.38

45.71

PATM(%)

25.03

28.74

32.06

34.61

