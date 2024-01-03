Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.2
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.04
99.49
49.63
11.29
Net Worth
164.24
104.29
54.43
16.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.86
1.15
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.19
0
0.09
0.06
Total Liabilities
165.29
105.44
54.52
16.2
Fixed Assets
24.53
24.33
10.06
5.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.95
6.64
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.38
0.03
0.01
Networking Capital
71
37.76
30.86
-15.32
Inventories
19.51
6.5
3.36
1.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
25.46
23.15
13.45
3.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
80.46
26.28
20.19
5.9
Sundry Creditors
-11.23
-9.86
-3.47
-3.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-43.2
-8.31
-2.67
-22.64
Cash
62.81
36.32
13.58
25.88
Total Assets
165.29
105.43
54.53
16.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.