Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.2

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.04

99.49

49.63

11.29

Net Worth

164.24

104.29

54.43

16.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.86

1.15

0

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.19

0

0.09

0.06

Total Liabilities

165.29

105.44

54.52

16.2

Fixed Assets

24.53

24.33

10.06

5.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.95

6.64

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.38

0.03

0.01

Networking Capital

71

37.76

30.86

-15.32

Inventories

19.51

6.5

3.36

1.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

25.46

23.15

13.45

3.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

80.46

26.28

20.19

5.9

Sundry Creditors

-11.23

-9.86

-3.47

-3.4

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-43.2

-8.31

-2.67

-22.64

Cash

62.81

36.32

13.58

25.88

Total Assets

165.29

105.43

54.53

16.2

