SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹13.7
Prev. Close₹13.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.02
Day's High₹14.05
Day's Low₹13.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-87.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.5
P/E1.45
EPS9.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-130.48
-132.94
1.54
1.71
Net Worth
-116.98
-119.44
15.04
15.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.81
44.4
112.95
88.89
yoy growth (%)
-57.62
-60.69
27.07
-18.28
Raw materials
7.91
12.37
7.38
3
As % of sales
42.07
27.87
6.54
3.37
Employee costs
-3.43
-4.97
-5.75
-6.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.31
-1.03
-41.67
-29.77
Depreciation
-4.81
-4.81
-4.82
-4.4
Tax paid
0.48
2.5
0.87
0.36
Working capital
4.43
-19.6
-14.78
-106.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.62
-60.69
27.07
-18.28
Op profit growth
5,361.96
-98.44
-39.47
-56.86
EBIT growth
-130.67
-105.55
-6.03
-66.27
Net profit growth
-50.08
-108.4
38.74
17.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Narain Pirimal Belani
Executive Director
Sujata Dhananjay Athavale
Independent Director
Anil Ramakant Parvatkar
Independent Director
Shallu R Khanna
Non Executive Director
Monica M Talwar
Independent Director
Pooja Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Kishan Savaliya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by P B A Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
PBA Infrastructure Limited (PBA) (formerly Prakash Building Associates Ltd.), was founded by Wadhawan family in 1974. The Company became a Public Limited Company in November 2005. The name of the Company was changed to PBA Infrastructure Ltd during the year 2001. It was promoted by Roshanlal Wadhawan, Shadilal Chopra and Smt. Vimal Wadhawan. Presently, it specializes in construction of Highways, Dams, Bridges, Runways, Heavy RCC Structures and other Infrastructure projects all over India. The Company come out with IPO in November 2005 and issued 5000000 Equity Shares at a premium of Rs.50 per share. The Company started facing financial crisis from 2010 due to slow down in the infrastructure industry, high level of Working Capital requirements, huge interest cost and Blockage of receivables at government level and forcefully cancelled the work order put into operation at various sites for not obtaining the required land by the Government in those areas resulting all the matters were referred to Arbitration for claim for huge amount, which has direct impact on the growth of the Company, consequences of which the Company to faced so many legal issues including financial crisis. Due to continuous irregularity in operation, the consortium Bankers had stopped to further finance, extension of guarantees, issue of new guarantees, etc. and also declared their account as NPA since 2013.Later on, the Company commenced Bhagwada Toll collection work at Vapi in 2005-06. It completed a BOT
The P B A Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is ₹18.50 Cr. as of 23 Aug ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is 1.45 and -0.16 as of 23 Aug ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P B A Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Aug ‘22
P B A Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.31%, 3 Years at 59.72%, 1 Year at 27.57%, 6 Month at 8.76%, 3 Month at 14.23% and 1 Month at -5.21%.
