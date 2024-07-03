iifl-logo-icon 1
P B A Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

13.7
(-1.79%)
Aug 23, 2022|03:29:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.7
  • Day's High14.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close13.95
  • Day's Low13.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.02
  • P/E1.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-87.49
  • EPS9.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.5
  • Div. Yield0
P B A Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

P B A Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

P B A Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.69%

Non-Promoter- 45.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

P B A Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-130.48

-132.94

1.54

1.71

Net Worth

-116.98

-119.44

15.04

15.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.81

44.4

112.95

88.89

yoy growth (%)

-57.62

-60.69

27.07

-18.28

Raw materials

7.91

12.37

7.38

3

As % of sales

42.07

27.87

6.54

3.37

Employee costs

-3.43

-4.97

-5.75

-6.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.31

-1.03

-41.67

-29.77

Depreciation

-4.81

-4.81

-4.82

-4.4

Tax paid

0.48

2.5

0.87

0.36

Working capital

4.43

-19.6

-14.78

-106.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.62

-60.69

27.07

-18.28

Op profit growth

5,361.96

-98.44

-39.47

-56.86

EBIT growth

-130.67

-105.55

-6.03

-66.27

Net profit growth

-50.08

-108.4

38.74

17.92

No Record Found

P B A Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT P B A Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Narain Pirimal Belani

Executive Director

Sujata Dhananjay Athavale

Independent Director

Anil Ramakant Parvatkar

Independent Director

Shallu R Khanna

Non Executive Director

Monica M Talwar

Independent Director

Pooja Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Kishan Savaliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by P B A Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

PBA Infrastructure Limited (PBA) (formerly Prakash Building Associates Ltd.), was founded by Wadhawan family in 1974. The Company became a Public Limited Company in November 2005. The name of the Company was changed to PBA Infrastructure Ltd during the year 2001. It was promoted by Roshanlal Wadhawan, Shadilal Chopra and Smt. Vimal Wadhawan. Presently, it specializes in construction of Highways, Dams, Bridges, Runways, Heavy RCC Structures and other Infrastructure projects all over India. The Company come out with IPO in November 2005 and issued 5000000 Equity Shares at a premium of Rs.50 per share. The Company started facing financial crisis from 2010 due to slow down in the infrastructure industry, high level of Working Capital requirements, huge interest cost and Blockage of receivables at government level and forcefully cancelled the work order put into operation at various sites for not obtaining the required land by the Government in those areas resulting all the matters were referred to Arbitration for claim for huge amount, which has direct impact on the growth of the Company, consequences of which the Company to faced so many legal issues including financial crisis. Due to continuous irregularity in operation, the consortium Bankers had stopped to further finance, extension of guarantees, issue of new guarantees, etc. and also declared their account as NPA since 2013.Later on, the Company commenced Bhagwada Toll collection work at Vapi in 2005-06. It completed a BOT
Company FAQs

What is the P B A Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The P B A Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of P B A Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is ₹18.50 Cr. as of 23 Aug ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of P B A Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is 1.45 and -0.16 as of 23 Aug ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P B A Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P B A Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Aug ‘22

What is the CAGR of P B A Infrastructure Ltd?

P B A Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.31%, 3 Years at 59.72%, 1 Year at 27.57%, 6 Month at 8.76%, 3 Month at 14.23% and 1 Month at -5.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P B A Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P B A Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

