Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

PBA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th November, 2024 and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended and half year, 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PBA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Unadited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2.To Consider and Approve Director Report for year ended 31.03.2024 3. To fix the date time and venue of 50th AGM 4.To consider and deside book closure date. 5. T0 Appoint Scrutinizer j c & Associates PCS for the purpose of voting in AGM. 6.To Consider and Approve Annual Report for F.Y 2023-2024 7. To Appoint Cost Auditor for F.Y 2023-2024 8.To Consider reappointment to Mr. Narain Belani MD for theadditional term of 1 year . 9. Any other Business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 15 May 2024

PBA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Audited Financial Result along with Audit Report for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 and submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024