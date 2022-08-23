P B A Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-130.48
-132.94
1.54
1.71
Net Worth
-116.98
-119.44
15.04
15.21
Minority Interest
Debt
406.41
401.94
402.3
430.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
289.43
282.5
417.34
445.75
Fixed Assets
23.31
29.24
34.61
39.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.68
28.68
28.68
28.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
219.81
215.86
346.97
370.24
Inventories
86.96
85.09
173.73
168.23
Inventory Days
3,263.14
Sundry Debtors
2.54
4.63
1.58
1.52
Debtor Days
29.48
Other Current Assets
167.82
161.18
206.44
235.28
Sundry Creditors
-20.08
-13.03
-12.75
-10.5
Creditor Days
203.66
Other Current Liabilities
-17.43
-22.01
-22.03
-24.29
Cash
17.63
8.72
7.08
7.4
Total Assets
289.43
282.5
417.34
445.76
