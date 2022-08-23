iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

P B A Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.7
(-1.79%)
Aug 23, 2022|03:29:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P B A Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

18.81

44.4

112.95

88.89

yoy growth (%)

-57.62

-60.69

27.07

-18.28

Raw materials

7.91

12.37

7.38

3

As % of sales

42.07

27.87

6.54

3.37

Employee costs

-3.43

-4.97

-5.75

-6.83

As % of sales

18.25

11.19

5.09

7.68

Other costs

-19.63

-51.74

-110.26

-77.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

104.33

116.52

97.61

87.64

Operating profit

3.66

0.06

4.32

7.14

OPM

19.48

0.15

3.83

8.04

Depreciation

-4.81

-4.81

-4.82

-4.4

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.71

-47.34

-35.8

Other income

1.24

4.43

6.17

3.29

Profit before tax

-0.31

-1.03

-41.67

-29.77

Taxes

0.48

2.5

0.87

0.36

Tax rate

-157.62

-242.49

-2.09

-1.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

1.47

-40.8

-29.41

Exceptional items

1.53

1.95

0

0

Net profit

1.71

3.42

-40.8

-29.41

yoy growth (%)

-50.08

-108.4

38.74

17.92

NPM

9.09

7.72

-36.12

-33.08

P B A Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR P B A Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.