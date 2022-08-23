Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
18.81
44.4
112.95
88.89
yoy growth (%)
-57.62
-60.69
27.07
-18.28
Raw materials
7.91
12.37
7.38
3
As % of sales
42.07
27.87
6.54
3.37
Employee costs
-3.43
-4.97
-5.75
-6.83
As % of sales
18.25
11.19
5.09
7.68
Other costs
-19.63
-51.74
-110.26
-77.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
104.33
116.52
97.61
87.64
Operating profit
3.66
0.06
4.32
7.14
OPM
19.48
0.15
3.83
8.04
Depreciation
-4.81
-4.81
-4.82
-4.4
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.71
-47.34
-35.8
Other income
1.24
4.43
6.17
3.29
Profit before tax
-0.31
-1.03
-41.67
-29.77
Taxes
0.48
2.5
0.87
0.36
Tax rate
-157.62
-242.49
-2.09
-1.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
1.47
-40.8
-29.41
Exceptional items
1.53
1.95
0
0
Net profit
1.71
3.42
-40.8
-29.41
yoy growth (%)
-50.08
-108.4
38.74
17.92
NPM
9.09
7.72
-36.12
-33.08
