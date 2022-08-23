iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

P B A Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.7
(-1.79%)
Aug 23, 2022|03:29:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P B A Infrastructure Ltd

P B A Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.31

-1.03

-41.67

-29.77

Depreciation

-4.81

-4.81

-4.82

-4.4

Tax paid

0.48

2.5

0.87

0.36

Working capital

4.43

-19.6

-14.78

-106.23

Other operating items

Operating

-0.2

-22.94

-60.41

-140.04

Capital expenditure

0

0.12

0.04

-9.45

Free cash flow

-0.2

-22.81

-60.37

-149.49

Equity raised

0.2

-13.3

60.85

119.27

Investing

0

0

12.7

0

Financing

92.63

111.13

161.21

137.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

92.63

75

174.39

107.12

P B A Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR P B A Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.