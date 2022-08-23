P B A Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.31
-1.03
-41.67
-29.77
Depreciation
-4.81
-4.81
-4.82
-4.4
Tax paid
0.48
2.5
0.87
0.36
Working capital
4.43
-19.6
-14.78
-106.23
Other operating items
Operating
-0.2
-22.94
-60.41
-140.04
Capital expenditure
0
0.12
0.04
-9.45
Free cash flow
-0.2
-22.81
-60.37
-149.49
Equity raised
0.2
-13.3
60.85
119.27
Investing
0
0
12.7
0
Financing
92.63
111.13
161.21
137.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
92.63
75
174.39
107.12
