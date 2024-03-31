To the Members of

M/s PBA Infrastructure Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. PBA Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs(financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit and loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

i. The Company has not performed impairment testing with respect to the investments in various Joint Ventures and Associates as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS 36) ‘Impairment of assets; hence the impact on the carrying amount of investment is not ascertainable.

ii. Balances of trade receivables, trade payables, loans and advances, Deposits given/ taken are subject to confirmations, reconciliations and consequent adjustments.

iii. Company follows accounting practice of recognizing revenue on the basis percentage completion method. Company being an EPC contractor raises claims / arbitration money with its principals / Customers for the delay on obtaining approvals, cost escalation, etc. As per Company policy, though the claims are raised for the actual loss incurred by the Company (SOC), the same is recognized in the books at realizable value determined by the internal team of the Company.

Though, these claims are not acknowledged by the principles/customer, the same being intangible/ uncertified in nature is being classified as a work in progress. The said claims though classified under WIP (Current Asset) are subject to uncertainty as to recoverability. Unbilled work in progress of Rs.86.95 crores and trade receivable amounting to Rs.82.53 crores as of 31.03.2024 is due to the various claims raised on the Clients based on the terms and conditions implicit in the Engineering & Construction Contracts in respect of closed/ suspended / under construction projects and which are overdue for a substantial period of time. These claims are mainly in respect of cost over run arising due to suspension of work, client delay, changes in scope of work, deviation in design and other factors for which company is at various stages of negotiation/ discussion with the clients or under Arbitration/ litigation. Based on discussion with principal/ arbitrations (which are at various stages) , litigations and on legal opinion / past experience with respect to such claims , management is of the view to that the aforementioned amount out of which Rs.11.59 crores have been written off during the quarter ended 31.03.2024 due to not-tenable and therefore this amount is not recoverable.

iv. Fixed Asset register is still under compilation to have proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. Company to have a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets, periodically.

v. There are arbitration proceedings / legal cases against by / the Company which may result in Compensation / interest / penalties.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 (*be Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Notes of the Financial Results that the Company has incurred net loss during the year and the current liabilities have exceeded the current assets. Further, The Company has defaulted in repayment of principal dues and interest payable to banks. These events indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters:

i. The company has made defaults in repayment of its obligations towards its lenders and an amount of Rs. 315.15 Crores was overdue as per the SARFASEI Notice issued by the consortium bankers out of which the amount of Rs. 26.50 Crores of State Bank of Patiala is settled under the OTS Scheme of State Bank of India. This default indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast apprehension about the Companys ability to function as a going concern.

However, the financial results of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis & do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. We would also like to draw attention to the fact that in absolute terms, total outside liabilities of the company exceed underlying current assets.

ii. Certain current/cash credit/term loan accounts from banks & financial institutions have not been reconciled as on 31.03.2024. Being classified as Non-Performing Assets by banks and financial institutions, the Company has not been providing for interest since 1st January 2018 on any of the outstanding due from Banks and Financial Institutions. The same policy of not providing interest has been continued in the FY 2023-24. In absence of the balance confirmations and statements of said loans from banks and financial institutions, the balance outstanding and interest charged thereupon by the lenders for FY 2023-24 remains unascertainable. Lead Bank under consortium had approached CMM Court to take physical possession of the various secured assets against total consortium overdue of Rs.315.15 Crore under SARFASEI Act, 2002. The Company has also received notice of physical possession of various secured assets from the lenders in response to which the company has filed a counter case and received stay on proceedings from DRT court. However, out of total consortium overdue of Rs. 315.15 Crore, the amount of Rs. 26.50 Crores of State Bank of Patiala is settled under the OTS Scheme of State Bank of India by the company. However, our opinion is not modified in all above these matters.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected on influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. •

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charges with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonable be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) The managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is as per the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statement, Refer Note no A-25 to the financial statement,

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

e. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

f. Based on our audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11E, as provided under 9a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statements.

g. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

h. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PBA Infrastructure Ltd., on the financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31st March 2024.

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the financial statement of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets;

a. Company has not been maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property; plant and equipment.

b. Company does not have a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner. In accordance, certain fixed assets wherein projects have been completed are not identifiable; hence discrepancies exist. In our opinions, this periodicity of physical verification needs to be reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d. The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible Assets during the year ended 31st March 2024.

e. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules thereunder.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory;

a. As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, having regard to the nature and location of stocks, the frequency of the physical verification is reasonable.

b. Company follows accounting practice of recognizing revenue on the basis percentage completion method. Company being an EPC contractor raises claims / arbitration money with its principals / Customers for the delay on obtaining approvals, cost escalation, etc. As per Company policy, though the claims are raised for the actual loss incurred by the Company (SOC), the same is recognized in the books at realizable value determined by the internal team of the Company.

Though, these claims are not acknowledged by the principles / customer, the same being intangible / uncertified in nature is being classified as work in progress. The said claims though classified under WIP (Current Asset) are subject to uncertainty as to recoverability. Out of unbilled work in progress of Rs.86.95 Crores as at 31.03.2024 amount of Rs.58.15 Crore represents various claims raised on the Clients based on the terms and conditions implicit in the Engineering & Construction Contracts in respect of closed / suspended/ under construction projects and which are overdue for a substantial period of time. These claims are mainly in respect of cost over run arising due to suspension of works, client caused delays, changes in the scope of work, deviation in design and other factors for which Company is at various stages of negotiation/ discussion with the clients or under Arbitration/ litigation. Based on discussions with principles/arbitrations (which are at various stages), litigations and on legal opinion / past experience with respect to such claims, management is of the view that the aforementioned balances are fully recoverable.

iii. Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to bodies corporate covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act,2013 (‘the Act). Accordingly, the provisions of Clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b) and 3(iii)(c) of the order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

v. Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the period of audit. However, the company has accepted deposits from public in the past when Companies Act, 1956 was applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost records and audit) Rules 2014 and as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have not however made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us:-

a. Undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, Value Added Tax, Goods & Service Tax, cess have generally been regularly deposited to the appropriate authorities except for the following which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:-

Particulars Amount(In Lakhs) Professional 1.31 TDS 67.79 GST 5.86 Provident fund 0.21

b. There are no material dues of wealth tax, duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, the following dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax and value added tax have been disputed by the Company:-

Statement of Disputed Dues

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending MVAT Act Tax & Penalty 5843.43 Appellate Authority MVAT Mumbai GST Act Tax & Penalty 234.58 Appellate Authority MVAT Mumbai Rajasthan Entry Tax Tax 337.14 High Court Rajasthan Income Tax Tax 856.14 CIT(A) Mumbai Gujarat VAT Tax & Penalty 276.60 Appellate Authority GVAT Ahmadabad

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief there are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks. The details of such default are given below. There are no loans or borrowings payable to Government and debenture holders.

Long Term Borrowings

(Amount in Rs.)

Sr. No Name of Bank Total Default Amount (including Principal and Interest) Continuing Default Period 1 Shriram Equipment Finance Ltd 21,899,393 Since Jan-14

Short Term Borrowings

(Amount in Rs.)

Sr. No Name of Bank Total Default Amount (including Principal and interest) Continuing Default Period 1 Canara Bank -LTL-I(CDR) 334,006,784 Since April, 2013 2 Canara Bank -CC 906,755,675 Since June,2013 3 Canara Bank FITL 61,160,587 Since April, 2013 4 Canara Bank -LTL-II (CDR) 430,525,168 Since April, 2013 5 Canara Bank-BG Invoked 700,440,142 Since July, 2013 6 Canara Bank-EMD 152,981,004 Since, April, 2013 7 KarurVysya Bank - FITL 3,504,739 Since Dec,2014 8 KarurVysya Bank-CC 136,841,773 Since Nov, 2014 9 KarurVysya Bank-CDR 64,454,165 Since Oct, 2014 10 Punjab & Sind Bank -CC 197,815,748 Since Sept, 2015 11 Union Bank -FITL-I 4,899,361 Since March, 2014 12 Union Bank -FITL-II 770,053 Since April, 2014 13 Union Bank -LTL-I ( CDR) 72,781,487 Since Oct,2013 14 Union Bank -LTL-II ( CDR 11,311,470 Since July,2013 15 Union Bank of India -EMD 21,690,816 Since April, 2013 16 Union Bank of India -OD 198,335,200 Since, March, 2014 17 Union Bank of India-BG Invoked 193,588,568 Since, March 2014 18 Union Bank of India-CC 17,725,991 Since Jan, 2014

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not borrowed any term loans during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. a) According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company,

no fraud by the company nor any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with Central Government.

c) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, no whistle- blower complaints have been received

xii. As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company hence, reporting under clause xii of the Order not applicable.

xiii. As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where ever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors nor persons connected with them. The provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) a, b and c of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

xviii. There has been no casual vacancy of auditor during the year, therefore this point is not applicable

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Notes to the financial statements, the ageing, and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Management / Board of Directors business plan and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due with in a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, Schedule VII to the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on examination of records of the company, subsection (5) and sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company

xxi. The requirement of clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of Standalone financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PBA Infrastructure Limited on the financial statements for the 12 months period ended on 31st March 2024

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. PBA Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.