Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹286.85
Prev. Close₹284.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,316.51
Day's High₹286.85
Day's Low₹256.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,971.43
P/E15.06
EPS17.77
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
178.21
11.42
11.42
11.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
483.94
706.25
673.43
611.97
Net Worth
662.15
717.67
684.85
623.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,294.36
1,236.34
1,032.83
689.12
yoy growth (%)
4.69
19.7
49.87
15.99
Raw materials
-886.21
-932.47
-781.55
-502.15
As % of sales
68.46
75.42
75.67
72.86
Employee costs
-39.37
-33.76
-29.06
-26.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
214.85
152.23
103.2
73.7
Depreciation
-13.05
-13.59
-13.5
-15.13
Tax paid
-69.39
-45.09
-18.52
-3.76
Working capital
-190.64
47.96
61.44
-44.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.7
49.87
15.99
7.73
Op profit growth
27.47
40.47
35.13
-9.64
EBIT growth
33.37
40.21
38.2
-8.08
Net profit growth
35.77
26.53
21.05
15.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
1,294.36
1,356.72
1,091.03
785.31
697.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,294.36
1,356.72
1,091.03
785.31
697.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
6.18
8.58
10.97
Other Income
36.96
49.15
62.93
20.24
11.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P P Gupta
Independent Director
K M Poddar
Independent Director
K Vasudevan
Independent Director
K K Rai
Independent Director
S N Roy
Company Secretary
N Brahma
Director
Ankit Saraiya
Director
Avantika Gupta
Independent Director
Rajendra Prasad Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged
Summary
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is a leading EPC services company in Indias power sector. The Company provides engineering, procurement and construction services to all three industry segments (generation, transmission and distribution). It wasengaged in setting up (in one capacity or other)over 50% of Indias thermal power generating capacity and a major portion of the national power grid. The Company also possesses specific domain knowledge that enables it to serve the EPC needs of power, steel, fertiliser, metals and petrochemicals sectors, among others. The company was incorporated in the year 2005.The two major business segments of the Companys presence comprise engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the power sector and power generation (non-conventional).The Company is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal (India) with marketing offices in three Indian states. The Companys equity shares are listed and actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The promoters held 54.97% of the Companys equity as on March 31, 2011.As on January 31, 2011, the Company had an installed capacity of 1,70,228.86 mega watts of power generation. It provides its services for fuel oil storage and handling system; comprehensive piping systems, including power cycle piping, fire protection systems, power plant cabling system; plant electrical distribution system, including plant earthing systems, lightning protection system and pla
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.