Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Share Price

263.7
(-7.41%)
Aug 7, 2018|03:53:54 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

286.85

Prev. Close

284.8

Turnover(Lac.)

5,316.51

Day's High

286.85

Day's Low

256.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,971.43

P/E

15.06

EPS

17.77

Divi. Yield

0

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:09 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.75%

Non-Promoter- 24.08%

Institutions: 24.08%

Non-Institutions: 17.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

178.21

11.42

11.42

11.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

483.94

706.25

673.43

611.97

Net Worth

662.15

717.67

684.85

623.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,294.36

1,236.34

1,032.83

689.12

yoy growth (%)

4.69

19.7

49.87

15.99

Raw materials

-886.21

-932.47

-781.55

-502.15

As % of sales

68.46

75.42

75.67

72.86

Employee costs

-39.37

-33.76

-29.06

-26.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

214.85

152.23

103.2

73.7

Depreciation

-13.05

-13.59

-13.5

-15.13

Tax paid

-69.39

-45.09

-18.52

-3.76

Working capital

-190.64

47.96

61.44

-44.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.7

49.87

15.99

7.73

Op profit growth

27.47

40.47

35.13

-9.64

EBIT growth

33.37

40.21

38.2

-8.08

Net profit growth

35.77

26.53

21.05

15.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

1,294.36

1,356.72

1,091.03

785.31

697.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,294.36

1,356.72

1,091.03

785.31

697.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

6.18

8.58

10.97

Other Income

36.96

49.15

62.93

20.24

11.98

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P P Gupta

Independent Director

K M Poddar

Independent Director

K Vasudevan

Independent Director

K K Rai

Independent Director

S N Roy

Company Secretary

N Brahma

Director

Ankit Saraiya

Director

Avantika Gupta

Independent Director

Rajendra Prasad Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged

Summary

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is a leading EPC services company in Indias power sector. The Company provides engineering, procurement and construction services to all three industry segments (generation, transmission and distribution). It wasengaged in setting up (in one capacity or other)over 50% of Indias thermal power generating capacity and a major portion of the national power grid. The Company also possesses specific domain knowledge that enables it to serve the EPC needs of power, steel, fertiliser, metals and petrochemicals sectors, among others. The company was incorporated in the year 2005.The two major business segments of the Companys presence comprise engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the power sector and power generation (non-conventional).The Company is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal (India) with marketing offices in three Indian states. The Companys equity shares are listed and actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The promoters held 54.97% of the Companys equity as on March 31, 2011.As on January 31, 2011, the Company had an installed capacity of 1,70,228.86 mega watts of power generation. It provides its services for fuel oil storage and handling system; comprehensive piping systems, including power cycle piping, fire protection systems, power plant cabling system; plant electrical distribution system, including plant earthing systems, lightning protection system and pla
