Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
967.97
994.8
765.22
564.35
477.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
967.97
994.8
765.22
564.35
477.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
6
8.39
10.43
Other Income
24.02
19.06
51.21
12.85
34.61
Total Income
991.99
1,013.86
822.43
585.6
522.34
Total Expenditure
716.01
737
600.24
405.3
326.13
PBIDT
275.98
276.86
222.19
180.3
196.21
Interest
18.46
29.77
33.39
33.34
34.38
PBDT
257.52
247.09
188.8
146.97
161.83
Depreciation
31.76
39.81
35.46
51.83
50.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
43.91
35.93
40.86
11.44
10.19
Deferred Tax
8.29
11.03
4.41
-0.07
0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
173.57
160.33
108.06
83.76
101.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
1.37
1.58
Net Profit after Minority Interest
172.53
159.48
111.94
82.38
99.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.22
16.34
-1.54
-3.31
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
172.53
159.26
95.6
83.93
103.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.31
13.95
9.79
14.43
17.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
150
0
0
Equity
22.54
22.84
11.42
11.42
11.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
2,39,90,562
2,57,08,276
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
42.02
45.02
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
3,31,00,638
3,13,82,924
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
57.97
54.97
PBIDTM(%)
28.51
27.83
29.03
31.94
41.1
PBDTM(%)
26.6
24.83
24.67
26.04
33.9
PATM(%)
17.93
16.11
14.12
14.84
21.22
No Record Found
