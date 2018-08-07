Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
178.21
11.42
11.42
11.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
483.94
706.25
673.43
611.97
Net Worth
662.15
717.67
684.85
623.39
Minority Interest
Debt
272.75
171.55
175.73
161.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.08
76.35
0.69
0.92
Total Liabilities
952.98
965.57
861.27
785.67
Fixed Assets
615.97
187.62
193.6
207.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
209.92
461.05
433.49
438.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.54
0
0
Networking Capital
117.62
267.92
214.71
97.24
Inventories
0
37.93
6.28
11.84
Inventory Days
0
13.4
3.32
7.27
Sundry Debtors
75.73
455.12
309.88
191.21
Debtor Days
22.35
160.83
164.13
117.47
Other Current Assets
56.21
67.32
71
67.09
Sundry Creditors
-6.37
-274.34
-122.38
-88.49
Creditor Days
1.88
96.95
64.81
54.36
Other Current Liabilities
-7.95
-18.11
-50.07
-84.41
Cash
9.48
48.43
19.5
42.21
Total Assets
952.99
965.56
861.3
785.68
