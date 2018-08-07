Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.65
38.2
12.05
-13.58
Op profit growth
41.67
4.33
9.81
-12.33
EBIT growth
31.49
37.97
24.27
-25.89
Net profit growth
60.53
14.25
20.1
-27.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.03
20.1
26.63
27.17
EBIT margin
22.91
21.54
21.58
19.45
Net profit margin
14.2
10.94
13.23
12.34
RoCE
20.25
15.53
11.55
9.93
RoNW
4.73
3.25
2.99
2.9
RoA
3.13
1.97
1.77
1.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.88
21.03
17.88
14.97
Dividend per share
0
5
4
3
Cash EPS
12.43
12.37
7.84
3.64
Book value per share
96.95
162.52
160.22
146.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.8
12.75
10.86
3.72
P/CEPS
32.31
21.67
24.78
15.26
P/B
4.14
1.65
1.21
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
13.23
12.11
11.91
5.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
23.77
25.97
23.25
Tax payout
-30.58
-37.51
-14.84
-4.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
142.02
139.91
126.65
117.55
Inventory days
5.13
7.35
4.16
3.63
Creditor days
-109.79
-88.32
-76.25
-85.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.32
-5.33
-3.68
-3.03
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.43
0.59
0.66
Net debt / op. profit
0.63
1.81
2.55
2.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.73
-71.23
-63.25
-60.12
Employee costs
-2.54
-2.72
-3.44
-4.09
Other costs
-5.68
-5.94
-6.66
-8.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.