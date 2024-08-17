Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
627.89
666.47
709.24
638.55
642.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
627.89
666.47
709.24
638.55
642.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
8.93
0
0.41
Other Income
14.68
22.28
35.28
13.88
27.82
Total Income
642.57
688.75
753.45
652.42
670.48
Total Expenditure
512.2
488.07
588.37
455.84
552.72
PBIDT
130.37
200.69
165.08
196.58
117.76
Interest
8.99
14.56
15.55
21.79
23.02
PBDT
121.39
186.12
149.53
174.79
94.74
Depreciation
21.17
21.19
24.25
26.54
25.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.89
48.15
44.96
25.1
12.31
Deferred Tax
15.65
-12.97
10.27
3.33
19
Reported Profit After Tax
70.68
129.75
70.04
119.81
37.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
76.83
129.09
74.14
118.6
37.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0.91
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
76.83
129.09
74.14
118.6
36.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.82
11.43
6.49
10.39
6.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.54
22.54
22.84
22.84
11.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.76
30.11
23.27
30.78
18.33
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
11.25
19.46
9.87
18.76
5.87
