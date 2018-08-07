iifl-logo-icon 1
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

263.7
(-7.41%)
Aug 7, 2018|03:53:54 PM

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

214.85

152.23

103.2

73.7

Depreciation

-13.05

-13.59

-13.5

-15.13

Tax paid

-69.39

-45.09

-18.52

-3.76

Working capital

-190.64

47.96

61.44

-44.97

Other operating items

Operating

-58.22

141.5

132.6

9.83

Capital expenditure

392.77

7.09

-3.32

2.1

Free cash flow

334.54

148.59

129.28

11.93

Equity raised

1,211.51

1,301.08

1,223.56

1,118.79

Investing

-251.13

27.56

-5.43

46.5

Financing

151.2

-4.17

14.37

-49.11

Dividends paid

0

28.54

22.84

17.13

Net in cash

1,446.12

1,501.6

1,384.63

1,145.25

