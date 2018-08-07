Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
214.85
152.23
103.2
73.7
Depreciation
-13.05
-13.59
-13.5
-15.13
Tax paid
-69.39
-45.09
-18.52
-3.76
Working capital
-190.64
47.96
61.44
-44.97
Other operating items
Operating
-58.22
141.5
132.6
9.83
Capital expenditure
392.77
7.09
-3.32
2.1
Free cash flow
334.54
148.59
129.28
11.93
Equity raised
1,211.51
1,301.08
1,223.56
1,118.79
Investing
-251.13
27.56
-5.43
46.5
Financing
151.2
-4.17
14.37
-49.11
Dividends paid
0
28.54
22.84
17.13
Net in cash
1,446.12
1,501.6
1,384.63
1,145.25
