|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,294.36
1,236.34
1,032.83
689.12
yoy growth (%)
4.69
19.7
49.87
15.99
Raw materials
-886.21
-932.47
-781.55
-502.15
As % of sales
68.46
75.42
75.67
72.86
Employee costs
-39.37
-33.76
-29.06
-26.45
As % of sales
3.04
2.73
2.81
3.83
Other costs
-74.67
-67.93
-63.62
-47.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.76
5.49
6.15
6.9
Operating profit
294.1
202.16
158.59
112.89
OPM
22.72
16.35
15.35
16.38
Depreciation
-42.36
-13.05
-13.59
-13.5
Interest expense
-23.54
-15.94
-20.81
-20.21
Other income
36.96
41.68
28.04
24.02
Profit before tax
265.16
214.85
152.23
103.2
Taxes
-64.86
-69.39
-45.09
-18.52
Tax rate
-24.46
-32.29
-29.62
-17.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
200.3
145.46
107.13
84.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
200.3
145.46
107.13
84.67
yoy growth (%)
37.69
35.77
26.53
21.05
NPM
15.47
11.76
10.37
12.28
