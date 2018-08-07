iifl-logo-icon 1
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

263.7
(-7.41%)
Aug 7, 2018|03:53:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,294.36

1,236.34

1,032.83

689.12

yoy growth (%)

4.69

19.7

49.87

15.99

Raw materials

-886.21

-932.47

-781.55

-502.15

As % of sales

68.46

75.42

75.67

72.86

Employee costs

-39.37

-33.76

-29.06

-26.45

As % of sales

3.04

2.73

2.81

3.83

Other costs

-74.67

-67.93

-63.62

-47.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.76

5.49

6.15

6.9

Operating profit

294.1

202.16

158.59

112.89

OPM

22.72

16.35

15.35

16.38

Depreciation

-42.36

-13.05

-13.59

-13.5

Interest expense

-23.54

-15.94

-20.81

-20.21

Other income

36.96

41.68

28.04

24.02

Profit before tax

265.16

214.85

152.23

103.2

Taxes

-64.86

-69.39

-45.09

-18.52

Tax rate

-24.46

-32.29

-29.62

-17.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

200.3

145.46

107.13

84.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

200.3

145.46

107.13

84.67

yoy growth (%)

37.69

35.77

26.53

21.05

NPM

15.47

11.76

10.37

12.28

