REPORT ON THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2017, the statement of profit and loss ( including other comprehensive income ) , the cash flow statement, and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Financial Statements.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the

manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure- A,

a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order to the extent applicable to the company.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss ,the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as at

31st March, 2017, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors as on 31st March, 2017 are disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure- B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As per information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact the financial position;

ii. As per information and explanations given to us, The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The company has provided requisite disclosures in the Financial Statements as the holdings as well as dealing in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company. (Refer Note no 39 of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements)

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March,2017)

WE REPORT THAT,

1 a) The Company has maintained proper

records of Fixed Assets showing full particulars including quantitative

details and situation offixed assets.

b) The Company has a phased program of physical verification of its fixed assets which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business . In accordance with such program, the management has physically verified fixed assets during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2 As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the discrepancies noticed on such verifications of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

3. During the year the company has not granted any secured or unsecured loans to a body corporate covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities made.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and rules framed there under, is not applicable .

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Energy (Power) division of the Company and are of the opinion that, prima-facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made any detailed examination of cost records, to ascertain the accuracy and completeness thereof.

7. a) According to the information and

explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, custom duty, service tax, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it and there is no outstanding as on 31st March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of Income-tax, sales-tax, service-tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, and cess that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution or bank or debenture holders as may be ascertained from the examination of the books of account and other records of the Company.

9. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, managerial remuneration paid or provided by the Company is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, during the year.

12 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March,2017)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited ("the Company) as of 31st March, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAO. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed

under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the

reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any

evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.