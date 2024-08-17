Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd Merged Summary

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd is a leading EPC services company in Indias power sector. The Company provides engineering, procurement and construction services to all three industry segments (generation, transmission and distribution). It wasengaged in setting up (in one capacity or other)over 50% of Indias thermal power generating capacity and a major portion of the national power grid. The Company also possesses specific domain knowledge that enables it to serve the EPC needs of power, steel, fertiliser, metals and petrochemicals sectors, among others. The company was incorporated in the year 2005.The two major business segments of the Companys presence comprise engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the power sector and power generation (non-conventional).The Company is headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal (India) with marketing offices in three Indian states. The Companys equity shares are listed and actively traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The promoters held 54.97% of the Companys equity as on March 31, 2011.As on January 31, 2011, the Company had an installed capacity of 1,70,228.86 mega watts of power generation. It provides its services for fuel oil storage and handling system; comprehensive piping systems, including power cycle piping, fire protection systems, power plant cabling system; plant electrical distribution system, including plant earthing systems, lightning protection system and plant illumination systems.