Akash Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

34.43
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:47:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.78
  • Day's High36.19
  • 52 Wk High48.45
  • Prev. Close34.9
  • Day's Low32.52
  • 52 Wk Low 28.72
  • Turnover (lac)6.8
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Akash Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

35.78

Prev. Close

34.9

Turnover(Lac.)

6.8

Day's High

36.19

Day's Low

32.52

52 Week's High

48.45

52 Week's Low

28.72

Book Value

47.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Akash Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Akash Infraprojects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Akash Infraprojects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 25.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Akash Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.86

16.86

16.86

16.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.35

63.99

62.7

60.32

Net Worth

81.21

80.85

79.56

77.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.21

72.61

140.5

92.99

yoy growth (%)

-7.43

-48.31

51.08

26.49

Raw materials

-42.48

-42.86

-66.08

-22.72

As % of sales

63.2

59.02

47.03

24.43

Employee costs

-2.73

-3.5

-4.65

-3.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.27

0.78

2.57

5.54

Depreciation

-1.51

-2.36

-3.1

-2.38

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.14

-0.61

-1.1

Working capital

7.73

13.59

29.86

5.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.43

-48.31

51.08

26.49

Op profit growth

-13.71

39.74

-55.33

66

EBIT growth

30.92

-30.73

-27.01

79.89

Net profit growth

75.81

-67.44

-55.94

24.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

59.52

61.78

78.84

67.06

68.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.52

61.78

78.84

67.06

68.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.5

1.06

16.87

1.97

4.72

Akash Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Akash Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Yoginkumar H Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Ambusinh P Gol

Whole-time Director

Dineshkumar H Patel

Director

Bhavanaben A Gol

Independent Director

Monika Sankhla

Independent Director

Bhanuchandra Bhavsar

Independent Director

Ashwinkumar Jani

Independent Director

Ghanshyambhai Patel

Independent Director

Varsha Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pinkal Chavda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akash Infraprojects Ltd

Summary

Akash Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated at Gandhinagar in Gujarat as Akash Infra Private Limited on May 14, 1999, as a Private Limited Company. The Company status was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was reflected as Akash infra Projects Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company has been promoted by Shri Yoginkumar H. Patel and Shri Ambusinh P. Gol in May 1999 to undertake large value Government contracts for construction of roads and ancillary works. The Company has bitumen material mix facilities i. e Hot Mix Batch and Drum Mix plants at seven locations in Gujarat i.e Khoraj in Gandhinagar, Gyaspur In Ahmedabad, Dahegam in Gandhinagar and Derol in Himmatnagar, Khavad in Kadi Taluka, Bechharaji and Antrolivas in Talod Taluka. It also has CC paver manufacturing facilities at Khoraj and Dahegam. Company has been making profits since incorporation.Due to reliable quality of work and timely completion thereof, AIPL has been registered as Class AA Contractors in Road Work with Government of Gujarat since 2002 and SPL Category 1 since 2003. AIPL completed many road projects in Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Road and Building Departments (R&B) - Govt. Of Gujarat, Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA), etc.The Company is engaged in the business of civil constructions and undertakes various government contracts f
Company FAQs

What is the Akash Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The Akash Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akash Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is ₹58.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akash Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is 0 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akash Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akash Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is ₹28.72 and ₹48.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akash Infraprojects Ltd?

Akash Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.04%, 3 Years at -41.89%, 1 Year at -23.38%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at -8.76% and 1 Month at -4.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akash Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.05 %

