SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹35.78
Prev. Close₹34.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.8
Day's High₹36.19
Day's Low₹32.52
52 Week's High₹48.45
52 Week's Low₹28.72
Book Value₹47.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.86
16.86
16.86
16.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.35
63.99
62.7
60.32
Net Worth
81.21
80.85
79.56
77.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.21
72.61
140.5
92.99
yoy growth (%)
-7.43
-48.31
51.08
26.49
Raw materials
-42.48
-42.86
-66.08
-22.72
As % of sales
63.2
59.02
47.03
24.43
Employee costs
-2.73
-3.5
-4.65
-3.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.27
0.78
2.57
5.54
Depreciation
-1.51
-2.36
-3.1
-2.38
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.14
-0.61
-1.1
Working capital
7.73
13.59
29.86
5.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.43
-48.31
51.08
26.49
Op profit growth
-13.71
39.74
-55.33
66
EBIT growth
30.92
-30.73
-27.01
79.89
Net profit growth
75.81
-67.44
-55.94
24.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
59.52
61.78
78.84
67.06
68.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.52
61.78
78.84
67.06
68.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.5
1.06
16.87
1.97
4.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Yoginkumar H Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Ambusinh P Gol
Whole-time Director
Dineshkumar H Patel
Director
Bhavanaben A Gol
Independent Director
Monika Sankhla
Independent Director
Bhanuchandra Bhavsar
Independent Director
Ashwinkumar Jani
Independent Director
Ghanshyambhai Patel
Independent Director
Varsha Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pinkal Chavda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Akash Infraprojects Ltd
Summary
Akash Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated at Gandhinagar in Gujarat as Akash Infra Private Limited on May 14, 1999, as a Private Limited Company. The Company status was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was reflected as Akash infra Projects Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company has been promoted by Shri Yoginkumar H. Patel and Shri Ambusinh P. Gol in May 1999 to undertake large value Government contracts for construction of roads and ancillary works. The Company has bitumen material mix facilities i. e Hot Mix Batch and Drum Mix plants at seven locations in Gujarat i.e Khoraj in Gandhinagar, Gyaspur In Ahmedabad, Dahegam in Gandhinagar and Derol in Himmatnagar, Khavad in Kadi Taluka, Bechharaji and Antrolivas in Talod Taluka. It also has CC paver manufacturing facilities at Khoraj and Dahegam. Company has been making profits since incorporation.Due to reliable quality of work and timely completion thereof, AIPL has been registered as Class AA Contractors in Road Work with Government of Gujarat since 2002 and SPL Category 1 since 2003. AIPL completed many road projects in Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Road and Building Departments (R&B) - Govt. Of Gujarat, Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA), etc.The Company is engaged in the business of civil constructions and undertakes various government contracts f
Read More
The Akash Infraprojects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is ₹58.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is 0 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akash Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akash Infraprojects Ltd is ₹28.72 and ₹48.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Akash Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.04%, 3 Years at -41.89%, 1 Year at -23.38%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at -8.76% and 1 Month at -4.07%.
