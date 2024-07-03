Summary

Akash Infraprojects Limited was originally incorporated at Gandhinagar in Gujarat as Akash Infra Private Limited on May 14, 1999, as a Private Limited Company. The Company status was changed to Public Limited Company and the name was reflected as Akash infra Projects Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company has been promoted by Shri Yoginkumar H. Patel and Shri Ambusinh P. Gol in May 1999 to undertake large value Government contracts for construction of roads and ancillary works. The Company has bitumen material mix facilities i. e Hot Mix Batch and Drum Mix plants at seven locations in Gujarat i.e Khoraj in Gandhinagar, Gyaspur In Ahmedabad, Dahegam in Gandhinagar and Derol in Himmatnagar, Khavad in Kadi Taluka, Bechharaji and Antrolivas in Talod Taluka. It also has CC paver manufacturing facilities at Khoraj and Dahegam. Company has been making profits since incorporation.Due to reliable quality of work and timely completion thereof, AIPL has been registered as Class AA Contractors in Road Work with Government of Gujarat since 2002 and SPL Category 1 since 2003. AIPL completed many road projects in Ahmedabad Muncipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), Road and Building Departments (R&B) - Govt. Of Gujarat, Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA), etc.The Company is engaged in the business of civil constructions and undertakes various government contracts f

