Akash Infraprojects Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.86
16.86
16.86
16.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.35
63.99
62.7
60.32
Net Worth
81.21
80.85
79.56
77.18
Minority Interest
Debt
83.93
59.84
22.06
23.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
165.16
140.71
101.62
100.45
Fixed Assets
3.49
4.28
4.93
5.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.75
0.33
0.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
0.53
0.6
0.18
Networking Capital
154.99
129.73
89.31
82.69
Inventories
29.95
38.39
11.21
30.08
Inventory Days
163.34
Sundry Debtors
152.63
123.27
107.1
65.52
Debtor Days
355.79
Other Current Assets
7.43
16.04
15.82
20.41
Sundry Creditors
-21.88
-34.7
-30.23
-20.99
Creditor Days
113.98
Other Current Liabilities
-13.14
-13.27
-14.59
-12.33
Cash
5.45
5.42
6.46
11.74
Total Assets
165.17
140.71
101.63
100.46
