Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
67.21
72.61
140.5
92.99
yoy growth (%)
-7.43
-48.31
51.08
26.49
Raw materials
-42.48
-42.86
-66.08
-22.72
As % of sales
63.2
59.02
47.03
24.43
Employee costs
-2.73
-3.5
-4.65
-3.44
As % of sales
4.06
4.83
3.31
3.7
Other costs
-17.4
-20.91
-65.94
-58.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.88
28.79
46.93
62.67
Operating profit
4.6
5.33
3.81
8.54
OPM
6.84
7.34
2.71
9.18
Depreciation
-1.51
-2.36
-3.1
-2.38
Interest expense
-3.56
-2.91
-2.76
-1.76
Other income
1.75
0.72
4.63
1.15
Profit before tax
1.27
0.78
2.57
5.54
Taxes
-0.15
-0.14
-0.61
-1.1
Tax rate
-12.14
-18.49
-24.01
-19.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.11
0.63
1.95
4.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.11
0.63
1.95
4.44
yoy growth (%)
75.81
-67.44
-55.94
24.38
NPM
1.66
0.87
1.39
4.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.