Akash Infraprojects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.4
(-0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:28:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

67.21

72.61

140.5

92.99

yoy growth (%)

-7.43

-48.31

51.08

26.49

Raw materials

-42.48

-42.86

-66.08

-22.72

As % of sales

63.2

59.02

47.03

24.43

Employee costs

-2.73

-3.5

-4.65

-3.44

As % of sales

4.06

4.83

3.31

3.7

Other costs

-17.4

-20.91

-65.94

-58.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.88

28.79

46.93

62.67

Operating profit

4.6

5.33

3.81

8.54

OPM

6.84

7.34

2.71

9.18

Depreciation

-1.51

-2.36

-3.1

-2.38

Interest expense

-3.56

-2.91

-2.76

-1.76

Other income

1.75

0.72

4.63

1.15

Profit before tax

1.27

0.78

2.57

5.54

Taxes

-0.15

-0.14

-0.61

-1.1

Tax rate

-12.14

-18.49

-24.01

-19.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.11

0.63

1.95

4.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.11

0.63

1.95

4.44

yoy growth (%)

75.81

-67.44

-55.94

24.38

NPM

1.66

0.87

1.39

4.77

