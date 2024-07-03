Akash Infraprojects Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.2
14.69
15.23
5.28
14.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.2
14.69
15.23
5.28
14.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.18
1.48
0.14
0.76
Total Income
9.44
14.87
16.7
5.42
15.47
Total Expenditure
10.08
13.21
11.48
6.51
13.79
PBIDT
-0.64
1.65
5.22
-1.09
1.68
Interest
0.99
1
1.34
0.85
1.02
PBDT
-1.63
0.65
3.88
-1.94
0.66
Depreciation
0.29
0.3
0.35
0.22
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.37
0
-0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.91
0.35
3.15
-2.17
0.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.9
0.35
3.14
-2.14
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.9
0.35
3.14
-2.14
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.13
0.2
1.85
-1.26
0.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.86
16.86
16.86
16.86
16.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.95
11.23
34.27
-20.64
11.42
PBDTM(%)
-17.71
4.42
25.47
-36.74
4.48
PATM(%)
-20.76
2.38
20.68
-41.09
2.85
