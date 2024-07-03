iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akash Infraprojects Ltd Quarterly Results

34.65
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.2

14.69

15.23

5.28

14.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.2

14.69

15.23

5.28

14.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.18

1.48

0.14

0.76

Total Income

9.44

14.87

16.7

5.42

15.47

Total Expenditure

10.08

13.21

11.48

6.51

13.79

PBIDT

-0.64

1.65

5.22

-1.09

1.68

Interest

0.99

1

1.34

0.85

1.02

PBDT

-1.63

0.65

3.88

-1.94

0.66

Depreciation

0.29

0.3

0.35

0.22

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.37

0

-0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.91

0.35

3.15

-2.17

0.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.9

0.35

3.14

-2.14

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.9

0.35

3.14

-2.14

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.13

0.2

1.85

-1.26

0.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.86

16.86

16.86

16.86

16.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.95

11.23

34.27

-20.64

11.42

PBDTM(%)

-17.71

4.42

25.47

-36.74

4.48

PATM(%)

-20.76

2.38

20.68

-41.09

2.85

Akash InfraProj.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Akash Infraprojects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.