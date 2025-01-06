Akash Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.27
0.78
2.57
5.54
Depreciation
-1.51
-2.36
-3.1
-2.38
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.14
-0.61
-1.1
Working capital
7.73
13.59
29.86
5.06
Other operating items
Operating
7.34
11.86
28.7
7.11
Capital expenditure
-4.32
0.06
4.54
3.62
Free cash flow
3.02
11.92
33.24
10.73
Equity raised
118.42
128.6
118.87
101.13
Investing
0
0
-5
5
Financing
9.38
39.3
27.96
14.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0.37
0.75
Net in cash
130.82
179.82
175.46
132.24
