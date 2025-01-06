iifl-logo-icon 1
Akash Infraprojects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.44
(-1.32%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Akash Infraprojects Ltd

Akash InfraProj. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.27

0.78

2.57

5.54

Depreciation

-1.51

-2.36

-3.1

-2.38

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.14

-0.61

-1.1

Working capital

7.73

13.59

29.86

5.06

Other operating items

Operating

7.34

11.86

28.7

7.11

Capital expenditure

-4.32

0.06

4.54

3.62

Free cash flow

3.02

11.92

33.24

10.73

Equity raised

118.42

128.6

118.87

101.13

Investing

0

0

-5

5

Financing

9.38

39.3

27.96

14.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0.37

0.75

Net in cash

130.82

179.82

175.46

132.24

