Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Akash Infra Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Akash Infra Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2024 7 Jul 2024

Akash Infra Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 07, 2024 about Appointment of Shri Premalsinh Punjaji Gol as an Additional Director and subsequently appointing him as Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years wee.f. July 7, 2024 and Resignation of Mrs. Bhavana Ambusinh Gol (DIN: 00464041) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company due to other commitments and personal reasons with effect from July 7, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the company. Akash Infra Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024