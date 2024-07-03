Summary

RKEC Projects Limited was originally incorporated on April 01, 2005 as a Private Limited Company with the name RKEC Projects Private Limited. The Company, after its incorporation tookover the running business of proprietorship firm of its Promoter Mr. Radhakrishna Garapati with effect from April 01, 2006 i.e. RK Engineers & Contractors. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to RKEC Projects Limited on November 10, 2016.RKEC is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of Civil Construction such as construction of Highways, roads and bridges. During the last decade, The Company has undertaken and successfully completed many construction projects in India covering states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In addition to them, The Company has expanded its presence to three more states, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, with its ongoing projects. The Company has been able to achieve its targets by fusing tremendous engineering knowledge with groundbreaking skills, experienced team, binding an optimum mix of men, machine and materials across diverse projects.RKECs core business is designing and undertaking construction projects such as Bridges, Ports, dams, high-rise structures, airports, cross water, roads, highways, Oil and gas Pipelines, complexes and environmental structures across India. The Company has attained good reputation among its clients because of its track rec

