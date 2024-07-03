iifl-logo-icon 1
RKEC Projects Ltd Share Price

98.4
(0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:40 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.6
  • Day's High102.6
  • 52 Wk High148.5
  • Prev. Close97.72
  • Day's Low98
  • 52 Wk Low 72
  • Turnover (lac)81.55
  • P/E8.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.78
  • EPS11.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)236.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RKEC Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

102.6

Prev. Close

97.72

Turnover(Lac.)

81.55

Day's High

102.6

Day's Low

98

52 Week's High

148.5

52 Week's Low

72

Book Value

74.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

236.07

P/E

8.63

EPS

11.32

Divi. Yield

0

RKEC Projects Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

RKEC Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RKEC Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 33.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RKEC Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.99

23.99

23.99

23.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

144.44

124.57

112.27

108.87

Net Worth

168.43

148.56

136.26

132.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

202.31

297.93

243.99

239.72

yoy growth (%)

-32.09

22.1

1.77

21.53

Raw materials

-77.35

-109.95

-85.25

-106.22

As % of sales

38.23

36.9

34.94

44.31

Employee costs

-14.19

-18.34

-13.4

-15.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.45

51.79

34.6

32.54

Depreciation

-3.98

-6.49

-3.53

-3.08

Tax paid

-4.69

-10.6

-10.47

-12.18

Working capital

54.52

18.04

40.29

49.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.09

22.1

1.77

21.53

Op profit growth

-56

59.16

9.57

34.8

EBIT growth

-54.12

57.61

10.03

27.02

Net profit growth

-54.18

15.43

18.57

57.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

352.77

300.34

210.72

207.87

303.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

352.77

300.34

210.72

207.87

303.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.61

3.89

2.72

3.46

2.94

RKEC Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RKEC Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Radhakrishna Garapati

Whole-time Director

Parvathi Devi Garapati

Independent Director

Lucas Peter Thalakala

Independent Director

Satish Soni

Director

Sita Ratnam Gudapati

Independent Director

J Kameswara Rao

Whole-time Director

G V Rammohan

Company Secretary

Vijay Kumar Jannada

Additional Director

P R Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RKEC Projects Ltd

Summary

RKEC Projects Limited was originally incorporated on April 01, 2005 as a Private Limited Company with the name RKEC Projects Private Limited. The Company, after its incorporation tookover the running business of proprietorship firm of its Promoter Mr. Radhakrishna Garapati with effect from April 01, 2006 i.e. RK Engineers & Contractors. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to RKEC Projects Limited on November 10, 2016.RKEC is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of Civil Construction such as construction of Highways, roads and bridges. During the last decade, The Company has undertaken and successfully completed many construction projects in India covering states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In addition to them, The Company has expanded its presence to three more states, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, with its ongoing projects. The Company has been able to achieve its targets by fusing tremendous engineering knowledge with groundbreaking skills, experienced team, binding an optimum mix of men, machine and materials across diverse projects.RKECs core business is designing and undertaking construction projects such as Bridges, Ports, dams, high-rise structures, airports, cross water, roads, highways, Oil and gas Pipelines, complexes and environmental structures across India. The Company has attained good reputation among its clients because of its track rec
Company FAQs

What is the RKEC Projects Ltd share price today?

The RKEC Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of RKEC Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RKEC Projects Ltd is ₹236.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RKEC Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RKEC Projects Ltd is 8.63 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RKEC Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RKEC Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RKEC Projects Ltd is ₹72 and ₹148.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RKEC Projects Ltd?

RKEC Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.38%, 3 Years at 13.46%, 1 Year at 33.68%, 6 Month at -18.26%, 3 Month at -24.03% and 1 Month at -4.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RKEC Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RKEC Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.12 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 33.57 %

