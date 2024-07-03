SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹102.6
Prev. Close₹97.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹81.55
Day's High₹102.6
Day's Low₹98
52 Week's High₹148.5
52 Week's Low₹72
Book Value₹74.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)236.07
P/E8.63
EPS11.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.99
23.99
23.99
23.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.44
124.57
112.27
108.87
Net Worth
168.43
148.56
136.26
132.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
202.31
297.93
243.99
239.72
yoy growth (%)
-32.09
22.1
1.77
21.53
Raw materials
-77.35
-109.95
-85.25
-106.22
As % of sales
38.23
36.9
34.94
44.31
Employee costs
-14.19
-18.34
-13.4
-15.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.45
51.79
34.6
32.54
Depreciation
-3.98
-6.49
-3.53
-3.08
Tax paid
-4.69
-10.6
-10.47
-12.18
Working capital
54.52
18.04
40.29
49.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.09
22.1
1.77
21.53
Op profit growth
-56
59.16
9.57
34.8
EBIT growth
-54.12
57.61
10.03
27.02
Net profit growth
-54.18
15.43
18.57
57.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
352.77
300.34
210.72
207.87
303.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
352.77
300.34
210.72
207.87
303.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.61
3.89
2.72
3.46
2.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Radhakrishna Garapati
Whole-time Director
Parvathi Devi Garapati
Independent Director
Lucas Peter Thalakala
Independent Director
Satish Soni
Director
Sita Ratnam Gudapati
Independent Director
J Kameswara Rao
Whole-time Director
G V Rammohan
Company Secretary
Vijay Kumar Jannada
Additional Director
P R Kumar
Reports by RKEC Projects Ltd
Summary
RKEC Projects Limited was originally incorporated on April 01, 2005 as a Private Limited Company with the name RKEC Projects Private Limited. The Company, after its incorporation tookover the running business of proprietorship firm of its Promoter Mr. Radhakrishna Garapati with effect from April 01, 2006 i.e. RK Engineers & Contractors. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to RKEC Projects Limited on November 10, 2016.RKEC is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of Civil Construction such as construction of Highways, roads and bridges. During the last decade, The Company has undertaken and successfully completed many construction projects in India covering states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In addition to them, The Company has expanded its presence to three more states, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, with its ongoing projects. The Company has been able to achieve its targets by fusing tremendous engineering knowledge with groundbreaking skills, experienced team, binding an optimum mix of men, machine and materials across diverse projects.RKECs core business is designing and undertaking construction projects such as Bridges, Ports, dams, high-rise structures, airports, cross water, roads, highways, Oil and gas Pipelines, complexes and environmental structures across India. The Company has attained good reputation among its clients because of its track rec
The RKEC Projects Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RKEC Projects Ltd is ₹236.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RKEC Projects Ltd is 8.63 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RKEC Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RKEC Projects Ltd is ₹72 and ₹148.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RKEC Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.38%, 3 Years at 13.46%, 1 Year at 33.68%, 6 Month at -18.26%, 3 Month at -24.03% and 1 Month at -4.80%.
