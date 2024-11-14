Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters RKEC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters RKEC Projects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. RKEC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters RKEC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024