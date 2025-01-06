RKEC Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.45
51.79
34.6
32.54
Depreciation
-3.98
-6.49
-3.53
-3.08
Tax paid
-4.69
-10.6
-10.47
-12.18
Working capital
54.52
18.04
40.29
49.8
Other operating items
Operating
63.29
52.73
60.88
67.06
Capital expenditure
25.67
-9.67
8.47
6.49
Free cash flow
88.96
43.06
69.35
73.55
Equity raised
192.2
140.22
98.58
56.76
Investing
0.05
-0.12
0.13
0
Financing
68.01
20.93
34.12
14.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.79
Net in cash
349.23
204.09
202.19
150.08
