RKEC Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.98
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:06 PM

RKEC Projects FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.45

51.79

34.6

32.54

Depreciation

-3.98

-6.49

-3.53

-3.08

Tax paid

-4.69

-10.6

-10.47

-12.18

Working capital

54.52

18.04

40.29

49.8

Other operating items

Operating

63.29

52.73

60.88

67.06

Capital expenditure

25.67

-9.67

8.47

6.49

Free cash flow

88.96

43.06

69.35

73.55

Equity raised

192.2

140.22

98.58

56.76

Investing

0.05

-0.12

0.13

0

Financing

68.01

20.93

34.12

14.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.79

Net in cash

349.23

204.09

202.19

150.08

