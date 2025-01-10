RKEC Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.99
23.99
23.99
23.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.44
124.57
112.27
108.87
Net Worth
168.43
148.56
136.26
132.86
Minority Interest
Debt
150.27
116.21
149.21
110.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.81
0
0.2
0.06
Total Liabilities
319.51
264.77
285.67
243.43
Fixed Assets
81.29
63.31
52.19
54.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.46
1.53
1.56
Networking Capital
204.72
173.4
166.01
149.57
Inventories
110.62
92.47
73.1
71.53
Inventory Days
129.04
Sundry Debtors
175.38
160.75
147.5
168.96
Debtor Days
304.82
Other Current Assets
29.68
40.44
18.85
24.7
Sundry Creditors
-34.47
-19.12
-2.75
-24.85
Creditor Days
44.83
Other Current Liabilities
-76.49
-101.14
-70.69
-90.77
Cash
33.52
27.61
65.96
37.44
Total Assets
319.53
264.78
285.69
243.41
