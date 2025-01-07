Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
202.31
297.93
243.99
239.72
yoy growth (%)
-32.09
22.1
1.77
21.53
Raw materials
-77.35
-109.95
-85.25
-106.22
As % of sales
38.23
36.9
34.94
44.31
Employee costs
-14.19
-18.34
-13.4
-15.44
As % of sales
7.01
6.15
5.49
6.44
Other costs
-81.26
-102.59
-103.21
-79.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.17
34.43
42.3
33.2
Operating profit
29.49
67.03
42.11
38.43
OPM
14.57
22.49
17.26
16.03
Depreciation
-3.98
-6.49
-3.53
-3.08
Interest expense
-11.5
-11.32
-5.44
-3.85
Other income
3.45
2.58
1.46
1.04
Profit before tax
17.45
51.79
34.6
32.54
Taxes
-4.69
-10.6
-10.47
-12.18
Tax rate
-26.87
-20.48
-30.26
-37.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.76
41.18
24.13
20.35
Exceptional items
0
-13.32
0
0
Net profit
12.76
27.85
24.13
20.35
yoy growth (%)
-54.18
15.43
18.57
57.47
NPM
6.3
9.35
9.89
8.49
