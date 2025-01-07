iifl-logo-icon 1
RKEC Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

96.78
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

202.31

297.93

243.99

239.72

yoy growth (%)

-32.09

22.1

1.77

21.53

Raw materials

-77.35

-109.95

-85.25

-106.22

As % of sales

38.23

36.9

34.94

44.31

Employee costs

-14.19

-18.34

-13.4

-15.44

As % of sales

7.01

6.15

5.49

6.44

Other costs

-81.26

-102.59

-103.21

-79.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.17

34.43

42.3

33.2

Operating profit

29.49

67.03

42.11

38.43

OPM

14.57

22.49

17.26

16.03

Depreciation

-3.98

-6.49

-3.53

-3.08

Interest expense

-11.5

-11.32

-5.44

-3.85

Other income

3.45

2.58

1.46

1.04

Profit before tax

17.45

51.79

34.6

32.54

Taxes

-4.69

-10.6

-10.47

-12.18

Tax rate

-26.87

-20.48

-30.26

-37.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.76

41.18

24.13

20.35

Exceptional items

0

-13.32

0

0

Net profit

12.76

27.85

24.13

20.35

yoy growth (%)

-54.18

15.43

18.57

57.47

NPM

6.3

9.35

9.89

8.49

