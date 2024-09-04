The Board of Directors finalized Thursday, 26th September 2024 as the date of Nineteenth Annual General Meeting, to be held at 11.30 A.M. through video conferencing. Notice of the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting was considered and approved. RKEC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) RKEC Projects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) RKEC Projects Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)