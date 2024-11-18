iifl-logo-icon 1
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Share Price

325.45
(2.80%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

  • Open315.8
  • Day's High339.85
  • 52 Wk High391.6
  • Prev. Close316.6
  • Day's Low312.25
  • 52 Wk Low 205.05
  • Turnover (lac)81,357.2
  • P/E48.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.31
  • EPS6.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,712.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

315.8

Prev. Close

316.6

Turnover(Lac.)

81,357.2

Day's High

339.85

Day's Low

312.25

52 Week's High

391.6

52 Week's Low

205.05

Book Value

53.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,712.62

P/E

48.69

EPS

6.5

Divi. Yield

0

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

26 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

25 Nov 2024|02:42 PM

The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 1.65 Times

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 1.65 Times

22 Nov 2024|03:29 PM

As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

22 Nov 2024|01:30 PM

The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:26 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Jun-2024Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.02%

Non-Promoter- 13.52%

Institutions: 13.52%

Non-Institutions: 16.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

136.85

25.62

2.44

2.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

159.96

101.98

69.11

34.6

Net Worth

296.81

127.6

71.55

37.04

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

728.92

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

728.92

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

9.09

View Annually Results

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sanjay Jain

Managing Director

Manish Jain

Non Executive Director

Ritu Jain

Independent Director

Aseem Jain

Independent Director

Anil Goyal

Independent Director

Nutan Guha Biswas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd

Summary

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited at Delhi on June 19, 2009. Thereafter on April 1, 2010, Company took over the business of Partnership Firm, M/s Enviro Engineers and its name was changed from Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited to Enviro Infra Engineers Limited consequent upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC, Delhi on August 8, 2022.The Company is into the business of designing, construction, operation and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for Government authorities/bodies. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water. The treatment process installed at most of the STPs and CETPs is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) compliant and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. Its primary focus is to strengthen prospects in executing WWTP and WSSP projects.WWTPs and WSSPs are partly funded by the Central Government under schemes like the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) for projects in urban areas. WSSPs are funded by the Central Government schem
Company FAQs

What is the Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is ₹5712.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is 48.69 and 6.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is ₹205.05 and ₹391.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd?

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 57.17% and 1 Month at 26.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.02 %
Institutions - 13.52 %
Public - 16.46 %

