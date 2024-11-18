Summary

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited at Delhi on June 19, 2009. Thereafter on April 1, 2010, Company took over the business of Partnership Firm, M/s Enviro Engineers and its name was changed from Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited to Enviro Infra Engineers Limited consequent upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC, Delhi on August 8, 2022.The Company is into the business of designing, construction, operation and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for Government authorities/bodies. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water. The treatment process installed at most of the STPs and CETPs is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) compliant and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. Its primary focus is to strengthen prospects in executing WWTP and WSSP projects.WWTPs and WSSPs are partly funded by the Central Government under schemes like the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) for projects in urban areas. WSSPs are funded by the Central Government schem

