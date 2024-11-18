Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹315.8
Prev. Close₹316.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹81,357.2
Day's High₹339.85
Day's Low₹312.25
52 Week's High₹391.6
52 Week's Low₹205.05
Book Value₹53.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,712.62
P/E48.69
EPS6.5
Divi. Yield0
The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.Read More
The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.Read More
As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.Read More
The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
136.85
25.62
2.44
2.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.96
101.98
69.11
34.6
Net Worth
296.81
127.6
71.55
37.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
728.92
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
728.92
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
9.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sanjay Jain
Managing Director
Manish Jain
Non Executive Director
Ritu Jain
Independent Director
Aseem Jain
Independent Director
Anil Goyal
Independent Director
Nutan Guha Biswas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Jain
Reports by Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
Summary
Enviro Infra Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited at Delhi on June 19, 2009. Thereafter on April 1, 2010, Company took over the business of Partnership Firm, M/s Enviro Engineers and its name was changed from Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited to Enviro Infra Engineers Limited consequent upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC, Delhi on August 8, 2022.The Company is into the business of designing, construction, operation and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for Government authorities/bodies. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water. The treatment process installed at most of the STPs and CETPs is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) compliant and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. Its primary focus is to strengthen prospects in executing WWTP and WSSP projects.WWTPs and WSSPs are partly funded by the Central Government under schemes like the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) for projects in urban areas. WSSPs are funded by the Central Government schem
Read More
The Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹325.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is ₹5712.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is 48.69 and 6.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd is ₹205.05 and ₹391.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 57.17% and 1 Month at 26.29%.
