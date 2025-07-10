iifl-logo
Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

10 Jul 2025 , 02:39 PM

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd has bagged a new order worth ₹395 crore, acting as the lead partner in a joint venture with AltoraPro Infrastructure. The contract was awarded by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and will focus on upgrading common effluent treatment plants in Kolhapur district.

The work forms part of the state’s efforts to clean up the Panchganga River, which has long faced pollution issues from nearby industrial areas. The Letter of Intent was issued on July 8.

The entire project is expected to be delivered within two years. Work will cover everything from design and supply to construction, testing, commissioning, and finally operation and maintenance.  The plants will be equipped with zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, a step towards ensuring that treated water doesn’t re-enter the river system. These treatment facilities will cater to cooperative industrial estates in Ichalkaranji, Hatkanangale, and Yadrav.

Enviro Infra confirmed that this is a domestic project, and no part of it involves related-party transactions. None of the promoter group entities have any stake or interest in MIDC or the contract award process. Enviro Infra Engineers shares gained 7% in the previous month, dipped 22% in the year-to-date, and up 18% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

