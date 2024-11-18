Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
418.19
450.28
278.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
418.19
450.28
278.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
10.81
5.87
3.22
Total Income
429.01
456.15
281.85
Total Expenditure
311.29
336.76
225.66
PBIDT
117.72
119.4
56.19
Interest
20.66
13.31
9.21
PBDT
97.06
106.09
46.98
Depreciation
4.2
3.54
2.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
26.18
28.41
12.98
Deferred Tax
0.34
-0.25
-0.62
Reported Profit After Tax
66.33
74.38
32.08
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-1.1
-0.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.36
75.48
32.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.36
75.48
32.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.85
5.52
12.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
136.85
136.85
27.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.14
26.51
20.16
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
15.86
16.51
11.51
The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.Read More
The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.Read More
As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.Read More
The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.Read More
