Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
728.92
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
728.92
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
9.09
Total Income
738
Total Expenditure
562.42
PBIDT
175.59
Interest
22.52
PBDT
153.07
Depreciation
6.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
41.4
Deferred Tax
-0.87
Reported Profit After Tax
106.46
Minority Interest After NP
-1.97
Net Profit after Minority Interest
108.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
108.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
136.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.08
PBDTM(%)
20.99
PATM(%)
14.6
The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.Read More
The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.Read More
As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.Read More
The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.Read More
