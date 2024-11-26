Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
136.85
25.62
2.44
2.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.96
101.98
69.11
34.6
Net Worth
296.81
127.6
71.55
37.04
Minority Interest
Debt
172.76
48.37
18.07
30.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
469.57
175.97
89.62
67.44
Fixed Assets
48.29
21.42
10.2
7.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.04
0.04
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.08
1.21
0.76
0.57
Networking Capital
277.85
63.11
53.83
46.73
Inventories
35.27
9.82
7.74
2.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
115.26
80.85
51.09
45.45
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
363.27
129.41
41.71
36.46
Sundry Creditors
-157.17
-97.52
-25.48
-24.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-78.78
-59.45
-21.23
-13.62
Cash
141.27
90.19
24.8
12.23
Total Assets
469.56
175.97
89.63
67.44
The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.Read More
The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.Read More
As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.Read More
The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.Read More
