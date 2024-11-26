iifl-logo-icon 1
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd News Today

287
(-2.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Company

Sectoral

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.

26 Nov 2024|01:01 PM
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.

25 Nov 2024|02:42 PM
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 1.65 Times

As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.

22 Nov 2024|03:29 PM
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.

22 Nov 2024|01:30 PM

