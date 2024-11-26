|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Enviro Infra Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 unaudited financial results. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18th December 2024 inter -alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)
The offering includes a fresh issue of 3.87 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters.Read More
The IPO's price band has been set between ₹140-148 per share.Read More
As of 3:36 pm, The retail Investors portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the NII portion was subscribed 2.01 times and the QIB portion was subscribed 1.78 times.Read More
The company has announced a price band in the IPO that is priced at between ₹140 to ₹148 per share and plans to raise ₹650 crore in the issue.Read More
