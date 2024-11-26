Enviro Infra Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 unaudited financial results. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18th December 2024 inter -alia considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)