Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd Summary

Enviro Infra Engineers Limited was originally incorporated as Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited at Delhi on June 19, 2009. Thereafter on April 1, 2010, Company took over the business of Partnership Firm, M/s Enviro Engineers and its name was changed from Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited to Enviro Infra Engineers Limited consequent upon conversion of Company from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC, Delhi on August 8, 2022.The Company is into the business of designing, construction, operation and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for Government authorities/bodies. WWTPs include Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) along with Sewage Network Schemes and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and WSSPs include Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) along with pumping stations and laying of pipelines for supply of water. The treatment process installed at most of the STPs and CETPs is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) compliant and the treated water can be used for horticulture, washing, refrigeration and other process industries. Its primary focus is to strengthen prospects in executing WWTP and WSSP projects.WWTPs and WSSPs are partly funded by the Central Government under schemes like the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG) for projects in urban areas. WSSPs are funded by the Central Government schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for rural areas of the country. The States or Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under their respective schemes fund the WWTPs and WSSPs along with the Central Government. The Company bids for tenders issued by State Governments and ULBs for developing WWTPs and WSSPs on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) or HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) basis. So far, it commissioned nearly 22 Projects having more than 10 million liters per day (MLD) capacity across states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. After the takeover of business of Partnership Firm, M/s Enviro Engineers in April, 2010, the Company set up a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) 18 MLD capacity of Rs. 15.96 crore, on turnkey basis, at Balotra, Rajasthan. In 2013, it commissioned 2 MLD STP at Bathinda, Punjab, for Rs. 31.03 crores. It set up 5 MLD CETP at Saha and 10 MLD CETP at Rohtak in Haryana from Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for an aggregate value of Rs. 3,7.10 crores in 2014. It commissioned 21 MLD CETP of Rs. 49.5 crore in Panipat, Haryana in 2016. It completed 29 MLD STP at Khanna, District. Ludhiana in 2017. In 2021, a new subsidiary, EIEPL Bareilly Infra Engineers Private Limited was formed. The Company further acquired EIEL Mathura Infra Engineers Private Limited as a subsidiary in 2023. The Company launched an Initial Public Issue of 4,39,48,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 650 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue of 3,86,80,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 572 Crore and 52,68,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 780 Crore through Offer for Sale in November, 2024.The Company completed the construction of 1000 KLD STP at Jind Haryana in June, 2024. It installed and commissioned a 1 MW solar power plant at 30 MLD STP Project in Kota and a 800 KW solar power plant at 42 MLD, 20 MLD & 1 MLD STP project at Bareilly, making them operational in 2024. The Company incorporated Enviro Infra Engineers (Saharanpur) Private Limited (EIEL Saharanpur) as the biggest project effective on March 8, 2024.