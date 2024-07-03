SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹424.4
Prev. Close₹418.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹564.81
Day's High₹425.8
Day's Low₹388.7
52 Week's High₹430.9
52 Week's Low₹142.85
Book Value₹100.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)924.31
P/E39.32
EPS10.61
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.8
16.74
1.52
1.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.22
47.05
43.11
24.8
Net Worth
125.02
63.79
44.63
26.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
342.42
300.29
263.61
160.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
342.42
300.29
263.61
160.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.59
0.36
1.9
1.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by SRM Contractors Ltd
Summary
SRM Contractors Ltd was incorporated on September 4, 2008 as SRM Contractors Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Company and the name of Company changed to SRM Contractors Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. SRM Contractors are an Engineering, Construction and Development (ECD) company engaged into construction of roads including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Company undertake construction works both as an EPC contractor for infrastructure projects. It undertakes sub-contracting assignments of infrastructure construction projects.As an EPC contractor, their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. Established in 2008, the Company has gradually increased execution capabilities in terms of the size of projects that they are now bidding for and executing. At present, the Company is primarily bidding for construction of roads including bridges, tunnel works, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Th
The SRM Contractors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹402.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRM Contractors Ltd is ₹924.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SRM Contractors Ltd is 39.32 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRM Contractors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRM Contractors Ltd is ₹142.85 and ₹430.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SRM Contractors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 85.02%, 6 Month at 136.74%, 3 Month at 59.51% and 1 Month at 22.21%.
