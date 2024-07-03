Summary

SRM Contractors Ltd was incorporated on September 4, 2008 as SRM Contractors Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Company and the name of Company changed to SRM Contractors Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. SRM Contractors are an Engineering, Construction and Development (ECD) company engaged into construction of roads including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Company undertake construction works both as an EPC contractor for infrastructure projects. It undertakes sub-contracting assignments of infrastructure construction projects.As an EPC contractor, their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. Established in 2008, the Company has gradually increased execution capabilities in terms of the size of projects that they are now bidding for and executing. At present, the Company is primarily bidding for construction of roads including bridges, tunnel works, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Th

