SRM Contractors Ltd Share Price

402.85
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open424.4
  • Day's High425.8
  • 52 Wk High430.9
  • Prev. Close418.15
  • Day's Low388.7
  • 52 Wk Low 142.85
  • Turnover (lac)564.81
  • P/E39.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value100.13
  • EPS10.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)924.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SRM Contractors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

424.4

Prev. Close

418.15

Turnover(Lac.)

564.81

Day's High

425.8

Day's Low

388.7

52 Week's High

430.9

52 Week's Low

142.85

Book Value

100.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

924.31

P/E

39.32

EPS

10.61

Divi. Yield

0

SRM Contractors Ltd Corporate Action

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

SRM Contractors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SRM Contractors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.92%

Non-Promoter- 5.09%

Institutions: 5.09%

Non-Institutions: 21.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SRM Contractors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.8

16.74

1.52

1.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.22

47.05

43.11

24.8

Net Worth

125.02

63.79

44.63

26.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

342.42

300.29

263.61

160.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

342.42

300.29

263.61

160.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.59

0.36

1.9

1.89

SRM Contractors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SRM Contractors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SRM Contractors Ltd

Summary

SRM Contractors Ltd was incorporated on September 4, 2008 as SRM Contractors Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. Subsequently, Company was converted to Public Company and the name of Company changed to SRM Contractors Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. SRM Contractors are an Engineering, Construction and Development (ECD) company engaged into construction of roads including bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Company undertake construction works both as an EPC contractor for infrastructure projects. It undertakes sub-contracting assignments of infrastructure construction projects.As an EPC contractor, their scope of services includes detailed engineering of the project, procurement of construction materials, plant and machinery, construction and execution of the project and its operation and maintenance in accordance with the contractual provisions. Established in 2008, the Company has gradually increased execution capabilities in terms of the size of projects that they are now bidding for and executing. At present, the Company is primarily bidding for construction of roads including bridges, tunnel works, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Th
Company FAQs

What is the SRM Contractors Ltd share price today?

The SRM Contractors Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹402.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of SRM Contractors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SRM Contractors Ltd is ₹924.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SRM Contractors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SRM Contractors Ltd is 39.32 and 4.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SRM Contractors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SRM Contractors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SRM Contractors Ltd is ₹142.85 and ₹430.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SRM Contractors Ltd?

SRM Contractors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 85.02%, 6 Month at 136.74%, 3 Month at 59.51% and 1 Month at 22.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SRM Contractors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SRM Contractors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.92 %
Institutions - 5.09 %
Public - 21.99 %

